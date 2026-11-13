Netflix has millions and millions of users around the world. What they don’t have is a ton of homegrown IP, which is why we’ve seen them license or buy more and more books and games and libraries of existing properties in the last few years. The latest: Magic: The Gathering, the classic collectible card game, which Netflix has now turned into a new animated series called Planeswalker.

Netflix calls it a “fresh adaptation of the popular card game” made “in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast.” The series is produced and showrun by Terry Matalas, who previously worked on Star Trek: Picard and just made VisionQuest for Marvel.

In addition to the first image of the show above, Netflix also released a “development diary” about the series:

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Here is Planeswalker’s official synopsis:

PLANESWALKER, an epic fantasy saga from the world of Magic: The Gathering, chronicles the fierce clash between formidable mages known as Planeswalkers. At the center of this struggle for power and survival burns Chandra, a volatile pyromancer hunted for her gifts, and haunted by her past. Confronted by an insidious force, Chandra and some of the most legendary Planeswalkers must harness their extraordinary abilities, navigate treacherous alliances, and battle their own inner demons to prevent a cataclysmic war that threatens to consume their very existence. As the line between victory and annihilation grows thinner, a single spark determines the fate of thousands of worlds.

Planeswalker is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2027. And this is not the only Magic project in development in Hollywood. Matt Johnson (Tony, Niranna the Band the Show the Movie) is writing and directing a Magic movie; just a few days ago it was reported that Maya Hawke will star in the film.