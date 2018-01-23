Just yesterday some set photos landed online that maybe-possibly gave us our first look at something being filmed for Captain Marvel — most likely a post-credits tease attached to one of the upcoming Avengers sequels. As production gears up for a February start, today brings another cool photo from the highly-anticipated Marvel film, this time featuring Brie Larson herself.

Larson posted the photo on Twitter this afternoon:

Featuring the caption “Learning how to fly,” the image shows Larson in what appears to be full parachute gear. She’s clearly doing some serious prep for the role of Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who gains super-human abilities after coming into contact with a Kree device.

Jude Law will play the role of the original Captain Marvel, aka Mar-Vell, in the upcoming film, which is set in the ’90s and also features Samuel L. Jackson (returning as Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (as the film’s villain) and She’s Gotta Have It’s DeWanda Wise in an unspecified co-starring role.

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden (Mississippi Grind) are directing the solo flick from a screenplay by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve. Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019. Larson’s eponymous hero is also slated to appear in the untitled fourth Avengers film, which arrives on May 3, 2019.