Have you ever watched or read Dragon Ball and thought to yourself “Hm, I wonder what Super Saiyan power tastes like?”

Me too. And now we shall know, because Burger King has somehow distilled the essence of Super Saiyan into a sauce they are about to sell as part of a new “Dragon Ball Super Power Up Pack.” This meal includes:

10-piece Chicken Nuggets with New Super Saiyan Sauce: The new and improved crispy chicken nuggets, made with white-meat served alongside Super Saiyan Sauce – a sweet, savory and tangy teriyaki-style sauce inspired by the beloved Dragon Ball Super character.

The new and improved crispy chicken nuggets, made with white-meat served alongside Super Saiyan Sauce – a sweet, savory and tangy teriyaki-style sauce inspired by the beloved Dragon Ball Super character. Dragon Ball Burst Lemonade: A refreshing Mango Peach Lemonade with juicy Mango flavored Popping Boba that brings the magic of the Dragon Balls to every sip.

A refreshing Mango Peach Lemonade with juicy Mango flavored Popping Boba that brings the magic of the Dragon Balls to every sip. Medium Fry: Classic French Fries served hot and perfectly salted.

Classic French Fries served hot and perfectly salted. Dragon Ball Super Figurine: 1 of 6 exclusive character figurines, including Goku, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku, Vegeta, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta, Piccolo, and Beerus.

Ironically, Dragon Ball has had such a long life as a manga and anime that this is not the franchise’s first time with a promotional tie-in at a fast food chain, or even their first with Burger King specifically. In the summer of 2000, the first wave of Dragon Ball Z fandom in America inspired a Big Kids meal featuring figures and cards.

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(Sadly, there was no Super Saiyan Sauce back then. Sauce technology has really evolved in the 25 years since.)

Here was Burger King Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky’s comment on this collab:

At Burger King, we're always looking for ways to create experiences that go beyond the meal. Dragon Ball Super has inspired generations, and this collaboration gives families a fun, unexpected way to engage with a world they love while enjoying delicious new and innovative menu items that are fun for fans of all ages.

The Dragon Ball meal at Burger King goes on sale September 1. That’s tomorrow so it won’t be long before we’re all slurping Super Saiyan Sauce by the gallon. Just use that power wisely, please.

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