Every big movie these days to have at least one or two movie food tie-ins. So you knew a film as massive as Spider-Man: Brand New Day was going to have one, right? And sure, enough it does.

Behold the first ever ... ahem, “webberoni pizza.”

That is what Little Caesars just announced they are selling as part of a new partnership with the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. According to the chain’s press release, the pizza is “inspired by Spider-Man's iconic web-slinging superpowers,” and features “a ‘web’ of shredded pepperoni and toasted cheeses on top. The combination of shredded pepperoni and toasted 2-cheese blend offers customers an opportunity to get pepperoni in every bite – all for just $8.99.”

Customers also have the option to create their own “webbed” pizzas by adding the shredded pepperoni and toasted cheese to any pizza for an additional cost. So if you want to eat something that vaguely looks like Spider-Man’s webs, but you also really enjoy a pizza with green peppers and olives, you can absolutely do that.

Little Caesars Pizza- Webberoni Little Caesars Pizza- Webberoni

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This is not Little Caesars’ first foray into the highly caloric world of tie-in food. A few years ago they offered a “calzony” — half pizza, half calzone in one monstrous combination — inspired by Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. I ate it. It tasted liked salt and vengeance.

Little Caesars also announced that New Yorkers will get a chance to experience a Brand New Day pop-up this Saturday, June 27 from 1 to 8PM at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse. The pop-up supposedly includes “a replica of Peter Parker's apartment that fans can explore, take photos, search for special Spider-Man and Peter Parker details, and enjoy the new Webberoni Pizza.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31.

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