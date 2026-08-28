Hooters ... the movie?

According to a press release, the founding partners of the Hooters restaurant chain are making a movie about ... themselves, “based on the real events behind Hooters' founding.” The movie is called ... Hooters: The Movie.

The film will supposedly focus on “Ted and Lenny, two lifelong friends from a small-town in Iowa who accidentally launch a national restaurant empire, only to find everything they built threatened by the federal government. The adventure begins when Ted becomes infatuated with Diane, whom he first sees from afar when featured in a spring break commercial. Determined to find her in real life, Ted talks a hesitant Lenny into joining him on a road trip to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Diane would later become the very first Hooters Girl.”

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Ed Droste, one of Hooters’ founders and a producer (and co-writer) of Hooters: The Movie (not to be confused with Hooters: The Flamethrower) said in the same release “I think people are going to enjoy watching how we were really just some guys who didn’t know what we were doing, but had a great time doing it ... there’s a lot of drama, but a lot of heart and fun too. And of course, our world-famous Hooters Girls are the real stars.”

Movies about restaurants, both real and fictional, are not without precedent. For example, the story of how McDonald’s became the biggest fast food chain on the planet was chronicled in the 2016 movie The Founder, starring Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc, the man who transformed a humble hamburger stand into a global food giant. On the fiction side, you won’t find a much more charming film released in the 1990s than Big Night, a big-hearted dramedy about a pair of brothers trying to turn their family’s Italian restaurant into a big success.

That said, Hooters: The Movie being produced by the guys who created Hooters: The Restaurant feels a little bit different. That sounds more like a feature-length commercial for the chain. But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe the movie, which is being directed by Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp filmmaker Jon Rosenbaum, will be an absolute hoot, and I will feel like a total boob for ever doubting it.