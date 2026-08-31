Not a dream, not a hoax.

(Actually, it’s a Happy Meal Toy.)

McDonald’s unveiled their next big collab today and it features an unlikely combination of totally disparate animated franchises: SpongeBob SquarePants and One Piece.

McDonald’s McDonald’s

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The fast food giant announced the the combo with an animated ad featuring the cast of SpongeBob SquarePants adorned in the costumes of various One Piece characters. (From the looks of the ad, there appear to be 15 of the toys in total.)

The announcement comes right on the heels of another strange and unexpect combination Happy Meal: One that pairs the characters of Godzilla and Hello Kitty. A second collab following a month later suggests these types of viral-friendly duo Happy Meals is going to be a big thing for McDonald’s moving forward.

Of course, two-in-ones are not entirely without precedent in Happy Meal history. Although the toys with in McDonald’s kids meals are traditionally and typically dedicated to one franchise like Minecraft or Kpop Demon Hunters, they have made at least a couple Happy Meals through the years that fused two intellectual properties into a single action figure. In 1992, they had a promotion for the “Super Looney Tunes,” little figurines of Looney Tunes staples like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck that could be combined with the costumes of DC Comics heroes like Superman and Batman. (And that doesn’t even take into consideration all the Happy Meals through the years that simultaneously offered Hot Wheels cars and miniature Barbie dolls.)

The SpongeBob SquarePants/One Piece Happy Meals go on sale at McDonald’s restaurants on September 15.