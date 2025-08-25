I Ate Everything on P.F. Chang’s ‘Freakier Friday’ Menu

It appears that my large intestine is about to get freaky.

In 2003’s Freaky Friday, the central body swap occurs after mom Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) simultaneously open a pair of mystical fortune cookies at a fictional Chinese restaurant called House of Chang.

That‘s kinda sorta close to the name of actual Chinese restaurant P.F. Chang’s. And so, in honor of Freaky Friday’s sequel Freakier Friday (whose four-way body swap is caused by a psychic rather than a fortune cookie, but whatever), the fast-casual chain introduced a special limited-time Freakier Friday menu.

If you have followed this website at all for the last 10 years, you don’t have to be a body-swapping psychic to know what happens next: I’m going to eat it.

That is what I do every single time a restaurant offers a large quantity of food inspired by a standard quantity of motion picture. When Little Caesars unveils a four-in-one Fantastic Four pizza, or McDonald’s debuts an ultra-spicy dipping sauce in honor of the spiciest film ever made (AKA A Minecraft Movie), you will find me manning the intersection of film criticism and food criticism with my laptop and my bottle of Pepto-Bismol. (Actually, I prefer chewable Pepto. Is it weird that I sort of like the taste? It can’t be any weirder than eating Minecraft hot sauce for a living.)

The Freakier Friday movie tie-in meal is a little different, though. For the very first time, I’ve brought my kids to the challenge. No, I’m not forcing them eat all the food; in fact, I’m not forcing them to eat anything on the Freakier Friday menu. (I don’t need Child Protective Services called on me.) But because this film is about generational strife (and in order to properly test whether P.F. Chang’s Freakier Friday food will swap my brain into my seven-year-old daughter’s body), I decided to drag my two daughters to the restaurant with me.

We’ll see how that goes over. Wait, did anyone else feel that earthquake??? Or was that just my galbladder exploding. Let’s eat some Freakier Friday food and find out.

I Ate Everything on P.F. Chang’s Freaker Friday Menu A whole menu inspired by the body-swapping hijinks of Freakier Friday? Let’s try it and see what happens.

READ MORE: I Also Ate Everything on Wendy’s Wednesday Menu

Get our free mobile app