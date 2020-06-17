This new promo for the upcoming Candyman sequel is not quite a “trailer” in the traditional sense, but I’m not quite sure what else to call it — other than an amazing little work of art unto itself. It was shared on Twitter by director Nia DaCosta, who said her film sits “at the intersection of white violence and black pain.”

The teaser presents a shadow play recounting the mythology of Candyman, and the endless cycles of racial violence that define it. Watch the new Candyman clip below:

In a follow-up tweet, DaCosta credited the video’s remarkable shadow puppets to Manual Cinema, and the score to Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe. Here is the official synopsis for the new Candyman:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman.

Candyman is scheduled to open in theaters on September 25, 2020. If the new film is as bold and ambitious as this little two-minute clip, we’re in for a very special horror film.