‘The Marvels’ Trailer Introduces a Major Marvel Team-Up

Marvel’s next movie, The Marvels, brings together three of the company’s solo heroes into a brand-new team: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

(Also, can we get Monica a codename please? “Captain Rambeau” just doesn’t have the right ring. Thank you.)

As the first teaser for the film shows, the three marvelous heroes have gotten their powers “entangled” — and whenever one of them uses their powers, they mysteriously swap places with one of the others. Along with the help of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, they need to figure out why. That will require them to work together — much to the chagrin of Monica and Carol Danvers.

Little Woods and Candyman director Nia DaCosta directed The Marvels, and co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and frequent Marvel Comics writer Zeb Wells. Check out the first trailer below.

And look! There’s Goose from Captain Marvel, the alien who looks like cat but is actually a hideous monster who wants to eat everyone. (Pretty sure that’s still just a cat, but whatever.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The Marvels is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 10.

