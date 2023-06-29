Anthony Mackie Doesn’t Know Why Marvel Changed ‘Captain America 4’ Title

Anthony Mackie recently announced that the title of the next Captain America movie was changing, from Captain America: New World Order to Captain America: Brave New World. Just don’t ask him why.

Mackie recently sat down with Inverse to talk a little bit about why the title was changed. When asked exactly why it happened, he had the following to say:

I have no idea. They were like, ‘We’re changing the title.’ I was like, ‘All right, let’s do it.’ So that was it.

Fans assume the shift could have something to do with the negative associations the “new world order” has with various conspiracy theories that share that same name, but Marvel has made no public statements about the change — and clearly they didn’t give Mackie a reason either.

Whatever it is call, this will be the fourth Captain America movie, and the first to star Anthony Mackie since he assumed that superhero monicker during the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Harrison Ford, who will replace the late William Hurt as General “Thunderbolt” Ross — now President “Thunderbolt” Ross. The movie will also include several returning actors from The Incredible Hulk, who have not appeared in the MCU in well over a decade; Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader. Julius Onah, who previously directed The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce, is directing the film.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26, 2024.

