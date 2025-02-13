The following post and video contains SPOILERS for Captain America: Brave New World. How could a post and video about a movie’s ending and post-credits scene NOT spoil them? Honestly, if you can figure that out, you should do it. We’d probably read it. But this is not that. It spoils stuff. Sorry.

Get ready for the Marvel Cinematic Universe battle to end all Marvel Cinematic Universe battles: The Avengers versus ... The Others.

But who are the Others? For that matter: Who the heck are the Avengers? We haven’t seen a team go by that name in five years. But the ending of Captain America: Brave New World promises that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is going to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. So who’s on the team? Who will they fight? Have we seen the last of the Leader or Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk?

In our latest Captain America video, we answer all your questions about Brave New World’s ending and post-credits scene. Watch it below:

