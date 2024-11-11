‘Captain America: Brave New World’: New Trailer Breakdown

The new Captain America: Brave New World trailer is filled with split screens. On the one hand, this seems like part of the whole movie’s vibe, which is in keeping with paranoid political thrillers of the 1970s and 1990s. But it also feels like a subtle nod back to the very first Hulk movie starring Eric Bana, which was filled with all sorts of split screens intended to mimic the panel layout of comic book pages.

That’s one of the many Easter eggs, tiny details, and Marvel secrets you might have missed in the new Brave New World trailer. In our latest MCU video, we’ll break them all down. We’ll tell you what war Harrison Ford’s President Ross is talking about, how this movie connects to Eternals, and what we think the Leader’s plan for Ross and the Red Hulk is all about. Check out our full breakdown of the new trailer below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on the new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World and all its Marvel Easter eggs, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the interesting details in Marvel’s trailer for their 2025 TV series, one on the state of Sony’s Spider-Man universe after Venom: The Last Dance, and our recap of the entire Venom franchise so far. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to open in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app