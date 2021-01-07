TNT has announced it will air the television premiere of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel later this week. Captain Marvel initially came out in 2019, introducing Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to the MCU. The movie was praised for being the first Marvel movie with a woman at its center, with Larson receiving accolades for her lead performance. Upon its release, Captain Marvel grossed $1.128 billion.

In anticipation of the cinematic event, the network will be broadcasting a DC movie marathon all weekend. The lineup includes Suicide Squad, Justice League, Batman Begins, Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel, in that order. That's kind of weird, right? Why would TNT air multiple movies from the DCEU, which Captain Marvel is not a part of? That just seems counterproductive. (The order of the movies doesn’t really match up with their order of release either.) What's going on here?

One possible explanation is that TNT is trying to bring the two competing franchises together for a week of solidarity. Regardless, the marathon kicks off Friday, January 8 at 10:30PM ET with David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Captain Marvel makes its network TV debut on Sunday, January 10 at 8PM ET.