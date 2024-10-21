Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ Is Getting a TV Series

Stephen King’s long and hugely successful career as a novelist began with 1974’s Carrie, which was turned into a hit 1976 movie, a 1999 sequel, a 2002 TV remake, a 2013 big-screen remake, and an infamously disastrous 1988 Broadway musical.

Next up: A television series.

Mike Flanagan is reportedly developing a Carrie TV series for Amazon MGM Studios. Flanagan is no stranger to King adaptations; his last three films as a director were all adapted from King’s work — Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and the recent The Life of Chuck.

According to Variety, here is the official synopsis for Flanagan’s Carrie:

[a] bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.

Flanagan will be writer, producer, and showrunner on the series.

The original Carrie film helped establish director Brian De Palma as a major young Hollywood director. (It also featured an early role from actress Sissy Spacek, who scored an an Academy Award nomination for the role.) It remains a defining horror film of the 1970s, and one of the best Stephen King adaptations in history.

Most of the other Carries have not left quite that large, or as positive of an impact. The Rage: Carrie 2 was a flop, while 2013’s Carrie (starring Chloë Grace Moretz in the title role) was a modest hit that was largely forgotten before too long. But Flanagan is about as big a name as exists in the world of streaming horror shows, thanks to stuff like The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher. He’s also very good at adapting Stephen King. So this could turn out well.

