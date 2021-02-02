‘The Nevers’ Premieres First Trailer Ahead of HBO Debut

Cross the X-Men with a bit of Watchmen, a dash of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and more than a little Game of Thrones and you’d wind up with something like HBO’s new series The Nevers. It’s a spin on the superhero genre set in Victorian England, where a group of women receive extraordinary powers — and the persecution from society that comes with being different.

The series was created by Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Avengers’ Joss Whedon, and the show’s first trailer definitely looks Joss Whedon-y — although he left the show late last year. At the time of his departure, Whedon said in a statement that the “unprecedented challenges” of 2020 had affected his life to the point where making a show during a pandemic was “more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer.” He was replaced as showrunner by writer Philippa Goslett.

Here’s The Nevers’ trailer:

The series’ official synopsis:

In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the “Touched”: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities - some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

The Nevers premieres on HBO in April.