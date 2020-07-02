Charlize Theron Kicks Butt In New Trailer For ‘The Old Guard’

Netflix dropped a new trailer for its upcoming action flick The Old Guard, which hits the streaming platform next week. The film stars Charlize Theron as Andy/Andromethe of Scythia, the leader of a pack of immortal mercenaries who met as early as the Crusades.

Based on Greg Rucka's graphic novel of the same name, the movie adaptation is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights).

Check out the clip below:

You have to admit it, Theron is giving us some Mad Max vibes here as she tears up the desert in a massive military truck. She explains to the captive Nile Freeman (KiKi Layne) that she is the next to join their team after exhibiting their same abilities.

Nile attempts to stab Andy with a knife, but it doesn't do anything — the wound magically heals itself. Not gonna lie, the immortal powers displayed by the mercenaries here are not unlike those found in the vampires in Twilight. But The Old Guard looks much more grounded in reality.

Here's the official synopsis, according to Netflix:

"Led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, 'The Old Guard' is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

The Old Guard hits Netflix Friday, July 10.