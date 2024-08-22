Chick-fil-A Is Launching Its Own Streaming Service

Chick-fil-A is known for the delicious fried chicken. But its next claim to fame could be as a streaming service.

That’s the news this week. According to Deadline, Chick-fil-A “ has been working with a number of major production companies, including some of the studios, to create family-friendly shows, particularly in the unscripted space. It is also in talks to license and acquire content.”

Their reported goal: “To launch a slate of originals for its own streaming platform.”

While none of Chick-fil-A’s direct competitors have their own streaming services, some have attempted to promote their products and services with original content; Deadline notes that the rideshare app Lyft has made the game show Lucky Lyft, while Airbnb produced the MTV doc Gay Chorus Deep South.

Personally, if I were the head of a very successful, very food-oriented company, I would be wary about dumping millions or billions into such an endeavor. Some of the most well-established and extremely well-funded content companies have struggled to turn a profit in the streaming world. (Peacock posted a $2.75 billion loss in 2023 for its parent company, Comcast, just to name one example.) Even extremely modest ambitions could start to get very pricey very fast once you have to license content and create your own original shows and films.

But hey, what do I know? I just hope you can stream things from Chick-fil-A TV (or whatever it’s called) on Sundays.

