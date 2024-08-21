Denny’s Reveals ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Menu

If you say Beetlejuice’s name three times, he appears. Unless you say it in a Denny’s, in which case they’re going to bring you a Beetlejuicy Burger.

In honor of the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie — which has already gotten its own limited-edition soda from Fanta — Denny’s is introducing an entire “Afterlife Menu” themed around the film. It includes three full-fledged entrées (including the, uh, Beetlejuicy Burger) plus a dessert.

Here is the full extent of the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice food:

Say it Three Times Slam® : A brand NEW, scary-good dish, inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. This bio-exorcist approved breakfast comes with three silver dollar chocolate chip pancakes topped with vanilla cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and green sprinkles. Served with three eggs cooked your way and three strips of crispy bacon.

: A brand NEW, scary-good dish, inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. This bio-exorcist approved breakfast comes with three silver dollar chocolate chip pancakes topped with vanilla cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and green sprinkles. Served with three eggs cooked your way and three strips of crispy bacon. The Afterlife Melt: The eternal flavor is back! This triple cheese threat features fried mozzarella sticks and melted American and Provolone cheeses grilled between two slices of artisan bread. It is served with tomato sauce for dipping and wavy-cut fries.

The eternal flavor is back! This triple cheese threat features fried mozzarella sticks and melted American and Provolone cheeses grilled between two slices of artisan bread. It is served with tomato sauce for dipping and wavy-cut fries. Beetlejuicy Burger: Invoke freakishly good flavor with three-quarter-pound patties, three strips of crispy bacon, and three slices of Provolone cheese topped with signature Diner Q sauce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce stacked high on a golden Brioche bun and served with wavy-cut fries.

Invoke freakishly good flavor with three-quarter-pound patties, three strips of crispy bacon, and three slices of Provolone cheese topped with signature Diner Q sauce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce stacked high on a golden Brioche bun and served with wavy-cut fries. Cookies ‘N’ Scream Shake: Shake, but not from fear, with this treat made with premium vanilla ice cream, OREO® cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, more OREO® cookie pieces, and green sprinkles.

As a person who covers (and, Beetlejuice help me, eats) a lot of movie food, this is notable for one big reason. Denny’s used to be the go-to restaurant for this sort of wildly themed tie-in menu. They did the Hobbit menu that went viral online. They created the Fantastic Four menu with the Thing Burger (and Thing Sauce). They did a whole bacon-themed menu for Independence Day: Resurgence. They made a Solo: A Star Wars Story menu with pop-rocks pancakes.

But then, for some reason, Denny’s got out of the movie food game, and IHOP suddenly got in in a big way. They made green Grinch pancakes. They made purple Wonka pancakes. They made blue IF pancakes. So Denny’s suddenly throwing their hat back into this very peculiar ring ... we may be on the verge of a full-blown fast-casual movie tie-in food competition. Brace yourselves.

The Beetlejuice.Beetlejuice menu is available at Denny’s starting today. I pray you don’t need a bio-exorcist after you eat it to cleanse your colon.