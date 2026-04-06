The superpowered undead are set to rise for a second season of Marvel Zombies.

Disney+’s spinoff of “What If… Zombies?!”, the Season 1 episode of the animated series What If…?, is officially set to return for another season after half a year of radio silence following Season 1’s debut on the streamer at the end of September 2025.

Head of Marvel Television Brad Winderbaum casually revealed the Marvel Zombies Season 2 news during an appearance on the Escape Pod podcast on April 6, where he shared that production on the second season is well underway.

“I don’t think it’s a spoiler, but I saw the first animatic of the first episode of Marvel Zombies Season 2 and… it was crazy,” Winderbaum teased.

READ MORE: The Punisher Gets Solo Disney+ Special in May

The Marvel Television exec also hinted that the upcoming season will do something the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t done before, though he was tight-lipped about what, exactly, that is.

“I can’t say anything about it, but it delivers not just on like Zombies but also on an MCU thing that has never really happened before that we’re very excited to do,” he shared.

Based on an episode of What If…?, and following a pre-Infinity War variant timeline of the MCU in which a zombie virus outbreak has occurred, Marvel Zombies premiered on Disney+ on September 24, 2025. The first season consisted of four episodes.

In the dystopian show, a group of survivors including Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, and Ironheart are forced to fight off superpowered zombies such as Scarlet Witch, now called the Queen of the Dead, as well as Captain America and Hawkeye in an attempt to save the world.

What If…? ran from three seasons between 2021 and 2024. The animated series explored alternate timeline storylines in the MCU.

Get our free mobile app