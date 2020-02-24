Chris Evans to Star in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Chris Evans already seems to be having a lot of fun in his post-Captain America career. He absolutely killed Knives Out, poking fun at his wholesome image as the spoiled jerk at the center of a wealthy family’s murder mystery, and now it looks like he’s on the verge of signing up for another role that would take him well outside his Steve Rogers comfort zone ... with a song in his heart.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Evans is “in talks” to join the latest version of Little Shop of Horrors, potentially joining his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson, who is also in “talks” to play Audrey. Taron Egerton has been linked with Seymour, the lead role played in the 1986 musical film (based on a 1960 Roger Corman original) by Rick Moranis. Billy Porter is going to voice the giant evil plant, Audrey II.

More, via THR:

Egerton and Johansson are in various ages of talks for the roles of Seymour and Audrey, respectively, although talks are ongoing and unclear if deals will be made. Porter, whose deal is signed, is giving voice to the carnivorous plant. Evans will play the role of dentist Orin Scrivello, Audrey’s abusive and sadistic boyfriend who finds great pleasure in his chosen profession. The role is flashy (the character loves to use laughing gas) and comes with the scene-stealing signature song, “Dentist!”

Steve Martin played the dentist in the first Little Shop musical movie, directed by Frank Oz. One doesn’t necessarily imagine Steve Martin and Chris Evans being suited to play the same roles — but perhaps that’s why Evans is interested, in part to show he can do more than throw a shield and represent the pinnacle of human decency and nobility. Or maybe he just loves teeth, who knows.

Greg Berlanti, the man behind so much of DC and The CW’s Arrowverse, as well as films like Love, Simon, is expected to direct. If he gets Evans, Egerton, and Johansson in addition to Porter, he will have a major production on his hands.