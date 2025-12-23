Steve Rogers Returns in the First ‘Avengers Doomsday’ Trailer

At this point Avengers: Doomsday is now a full-fledged Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion. It stars and is directed by people who all claimed they were done (done!) with Marvel after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Not so much. First Marvel coaxed back Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Endgame (and Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War) to direct Doomsday, after the project was retooled following Jonathan Majors’ firing. (It turns out Kang’s dynasty wasn’t all that dynastic.) Then they got Robert Downey Jr. to come back and play Doctor Doom, even though Downey’s Iron Man heroically sacrificed himself to save half of the universe in Endgame.

Now the first teaser for Doomsday, which opens in theaters about a year from today, confirms that Chris Evans, whose Captain America supposedly retired from superhero stuff at the end of Endgame, will appear in the film as well. Following its debut in theaters ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, you can now watch this clip below in a non-crappy bootleg version:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

So clearly Avengers: Doomsday is. folksy domestic drama about former superhero Steve Rogers taking care of his cherubic newborn baby. Sounds great, to be honest. (I presume everyone sees the wedding ring on Steve’s finger in the YouTube thumbnail, right?)

In addition to Downey and Evans, the film will also feature Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie (as the new Captain America who took over for Steve Rogers after he “retired”), Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Tom Hiddleston, the combined casts of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and many more. Based on the size of the cast list alone, I have to assume this film is 14 hours long.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Get our free mobile app