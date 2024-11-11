Earlier this year, a story in TheWrap about the making of the new Amazon MGM movie Red One, made a series of claims about the behavior of the film’s central star and producer, Dwayne Johnson. It said Johnson was often hours late to set, and that when he was present he would do things like pee in water bottles to save time during shooting. The article also alleged that Johnson’s behavior had helped the film’s budget balloon to some $250 million dollars.

In a new interview with GQ, Johnson insists that the overall controversy was “bulls—.” But he did confirm several components of the report as accurate. Johnson “helpfully” gave this information to GQ himself.

“I pee in a bottle [while working],” he said. “Yeah. That happens.”

Johnson did admit his being late sometimes “happens too” but “not that amount” — as in the eight hours late to set that TheWrap’s article claimed. (“That was a bananas amount,” Johnson stated.)

GQ’s article also quotes Red One’s director, Jake Kasdan, who insists The Rock “never missed a day of work ever” on the movie, and his co-star, Chris Evans, who said “I found Dwayne to be — we all know exactly what he’s going to do when he’s going to do it.”

“It’s all basic,” Evans added. “It’s not like he’s late unexpectedly, and I wouldn’t even call it late. He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it’s part of the plan. It’s worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he’s scheduled to show up.”

The peeing in water bottles thing, though? Yeah, that happened. And when asked a question directly about this or anything else, Johnson says he always answers honestly. (“I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth.’”) So there you have it. The whole truth. Drink it in.

Red One, a Christmas movie where Johnson plays the head of security for Santa Claus (who soon goes missing prompting a quest to find him) opens in theaters on November 15. I hope it’s not a pisser.

