The following post contains spoilers for the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Can you spoil a trailer? Debatable. But we’re warning you anyway.

The first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday is playing in theaters starting today; you can see it in front of screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. As of this writing, it’s not available online — but ScreenCrush has seen it and we are here to give you a full breakdown of what this teaser contains and what that means for the film and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Most importantly: The teaser is all about Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, who “retired” from superheroism at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but is the only Marvel hero onscreen in this Doomsday teaser. (The teaser even ends with the phrase “Steve Rogers Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday.”) It also shows Steve’s Endgame costume, and it also reveals Evans holding a baby — apparently the child of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter.

Want to know whether Steve has ever had a baby in the comics? Want to know what Marvel animated film starred a child of Captain America? Watch our full Doomsday teaser breakdown below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday and what it means for the MCU’s future, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the clues about Avengers: Doomsday in Avengers: Endgame, one on the latest theory about Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s villain, and one on the latest rumors about the Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday , is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app