Marvel Launches Countdown Clock to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Premiere

Remember when Marvel spent an entire afternoon, hour after hour, slowly revealing a room full of director’s chairs? That’s nothing! Now they’re got a YouTube video counting down the 11+ months until Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters.

Earlier today, Marvel launched a YouTube stream simply titled “DOOMSDAY CLOCK.” It features the same Avengers logo, the phrase “DOOMSDAY IS COMING” and the countdown graphic that’s been attached to each of the four weekly Doomsday teasers that have played in theaters in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

I’ve embedded the stream below, just in case you want to stare at this thing tick down the hours minutes and seconds until Doomsday premieres next winter. (As I write this, over 4100 people are doing exactly that, so you wouldn’t be alone.)

At the same time, Marvel and the Russo brothers’ company released the HD version of the fourth Doomsday teaser, featuring the returns of Black Panther, M’Baki, Namor, and the Fantastic Four’s Ben Grimm.

The debut of this stream raises some questions. Is Marvel literally going to keep this thing live and counting down for the next 11 months? Will it occasionally change? Will it include other previews or clips from the movie? At this point, it’s just a ticking clock.

Avengers: Doomsday is the first Avengers sequel since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and the return of its directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, to Marvel. The cast includes pretty much every single person who has appeared in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date, including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026. That’s 11 months, 4 days, 14 hours, 9 minutes, and 27 seconds from now. 26 .... 25 ... 24 ... 23 ...