Who Are ‘Avengers: Doomsday’s Secret Cast Members?

The cast list for Avengers: Doomsday already runs 27 names, including stalwart Marvel stars like Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, and Sebastian Stan, along with the almost entire casts of films like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, and X-Men.

That’s already a ton of actors for a single movie. But this is Avengers: Doomsday; this is a massive sequel to about 30 different movies. It’s going to have a massive cast — and it will almost certainly include the surprise returns of other familiar faces from Marvel history who have not been confirmed for the film. That’s just how the Marvel Cinematic Universe rolls.

In our latest Avengers video, our panel of experts will debate the likelihood of some potential secret cast members. Will Chris Pratt show up? Could Brie Larson appear to reprise her role as Captain Marvel? What about Wanda Maximoff? Is she really dead, or could she get a much-deserved redemption arc in Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars? See what we have to see about those and many other potential Doomsday guest stars in the video below.

