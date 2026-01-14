The ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailers Combine to Tell a Surprising Story

Marvel is doing something very unusual with their Avengers: Doomsday teasers. Instead of just one clip, we’ve already gotten four so far, each teasing the roles of different Marvel heroes: Steve Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, and the Wakandans and the Fantastic Four. Instead of action and excitement, they emphasize characters and atmosphere, along with a countdown to the day Doomsday opens in theaters. (That Doomsday Clock is now live on YouTube, by the way. 11 months, three days, 14 hours, nine minutes, and 37 seconds to go! 36! 35! 34!)

Obviously, there is still a ton we don’t know about Doomsday and won’t know until the film appears in theaters in 11 months, three days, 14 hours, nine minutes, and 22 seconds from now. But these four teasers so far give us some really big clues about what is in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and when you combine them they actually tell a single story.

In our latest Avengers: Doomsday video, we’ll look at all four of the film’s teasers, and explore what they reveal about Doomsday when you think about them in total. Watch the full breakdown below:

