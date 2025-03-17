Chris Pratt Says He Plays a ‘Sliding Doors Version’ of the Same Guy in Every Movie

Chris Pratt plays a “Sliding Doors version” of the same character in his “big commercial” movies.

The 45-year-old actor, who is known for starring in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World film series, has admitted he often plays similar versions of a scoundrel adventurer in his big budget movie projects.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris was asked about similarities between his character Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and his role of John D. Keats in new movie The Electric State and he explained: “I kind of like to think, hopefully, that’s like every character I ever play though, in this tone, something that’s like a big, family friendly, raucous, adventure, sci-fi film,.”

“When it’s a big commercial tone like this, you’re going to get a Sliding Doors version of the characters that I like to play.”

The Electric State Netflix loading...

READ MORE: The Worst Netflix Blockbusters Ever Made

Pratt was referring to Gwyneth Paltrow’s 1998 movie Sliding Doors in which she played two versions of the same character involved in different storylines after their lives diverge at a certain point.

The actor went on to add of Quill and Keats: “[They both] have a journey; they find something bigger than themselves to want to fight for and are willing to sacrifice themselves for.”

“There’s [Keats] talking to an animated character through the course of it. So I guess, even now, just in this interview, I’m realizing that there are similarities.

“[Keats] kind of feels like what Peter Quill could have been if he didn’t get picked up and go to space, but instead lived through a robot war and went on the run with his robot friend.”

The Electric State, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, is set in an alternate 1990s universe and Chris previously revealed he based the character of Keats on his former neighbor.

He told ScreenRant: “Kenny Gundacker, may he rest in peace … What I remember of him as a seven-year-old is [that] he was just an icon. I thought I lived next to David Lee Roth. I saw [Roth] on MTV, and I was like: ‘Oh, that’s my neighbor. I see him every day.’”

“He used to jump around on a little mini trampoline in the backyard in tiger-striped stretch pants with a tiny little electric guitar he would just rip on ... it was his swagger and his confidence that just made him so attractive to anyone around him, as I remember it now.”

The Hollywood star added that he put a lot of thought into who his neighbor might have been in the decade before the film was set.

He said: “So, when I was building this character out, I was like: ‘Who would that guy be in the ’80s?’ and then [gave] it a post-apocalyptic world and let him be kind of past his prime–where would he end up, and what would he look like?”

The Electric State is now streaming on Netflix.

Get our free mobile app