Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

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New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the return of Keira Knightley’s Netflix series, plus the debut of a new comedy series from A24, and an adult animated series from Brian Tyree Henry.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

Black Doves

This acclaimed spy series, created by Joe Barton and starring Keira Knightley, returns for its second season on Netflix, with new cast additions like Neve Campbell and Sam Riley. The season synopsis, per Netflix: “Helen (Keira Knightley) is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organization she serves: the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever.”

Where to watch Black Doves: Season 2 premieres on November 5 on Netflix.

It Gets Worse

Paramount+ has A24’s latest comedy series, which is about “The series follows three university best friends who are starting to look around themselves — at their humiliating jobs, their non-existent love lives and their rapidly dwindling will to live — and think: “wait. Wait WAIT. Surely it gets better than this? It has to get better than this. Right? Spoiler alert! It doesn’t.” (Now you tell me.) The title of this show basically writes its own negative reviews, so let’s hope it’s good.

Where to watch It Gets Worse: Premieres on November 6 on Paramount+.

Bass x Machina

Brian Tyree Henry stars in and executive produced this animated series for Netflix. Here’s how they describe it: “In a lawless Steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors, a father is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner—knowing that every act of justice meant to protect his family may ultimately cost him the very people he’s fighting to save.”

Where to watch Bass x Machina: Now playing on Netflix.

City of God: The Fight Rages On

The Brazilian arthouse hit of 2002 City of God first debuted this sequel series in 2024, picking up the story of its hero and life on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. 20 years later; it returns this week for another batch of six new episodes over the weekend. Per HBO Max: “Following the death of drug lord Curió, a violent struggle for control of the territory erupts. Amid the struggle for power, newly elected councilwoman Berenice (Roberta Rodrigues) takes on political corruption and the growing influence of the militia, while Jerusa (Andréia Horta), a lawyer haunted by her past, seeks revenge against those responsible for destroying her family.”

Where to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On: Season 2 premieres on November 8 on HBO Max.

Anaesthesia

“After a bold but unsuccessful surgery, a talented doctor swaps a prestigious clinic for a local hospital as he tries to get his life back on track,” is the synopsis for this Polish medical drama coming to Netflix. So it’s The Pitt meets Northern Exposure meets Poland? Okay!

Where to watch Anaesthesia: Premieres on November 4 on Netflix.