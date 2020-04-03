Are you still watching the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+? Of course you, there is literally nothing else to do right now.

We’re still following along too, and today we’ve got our the seventh installment of our weekly episode breakdowns for the final Clone Wars season. ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey takes a look at all the different Easter eggs, aliens, secrets, and references that fill this show. This week, there are aliens that are costumed to resemble classic Kenner Star Wars figures, a reference to an obscure Attack of the Clones character, and a moment that’s clearly inspired by Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Watch the full video right here:

If you liked this video about the Easter eggs in Episode 7 of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, check out some of our other videos, including our several more videos about Clone Wars Easter eggs (we've got one per episode), our complete recap of the first six seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and our suggested viewing order for the full Star Wars franchise. New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars arrive on Disney+ on Fridays.