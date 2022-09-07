Cobra Kai is back with its fifth season on Netflix. The show, a clever legacyquel to the events of The Karate Kid movie franchise, follows the renewal of the rivalry between former Cobra Kai bad boy Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Mr. Miyagi’s star pupil Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). They’re now grown men, but they can’t seem to let their past conflicts go. Through four seasons, the pair have fought over and over — but as other people from their past — like former Cobra Kai senseis John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — have re-emerged, they’ve begun to set aside their differences to work together.

If you’ve missed any of the show so far, or you’re looking to refresh your memory before the Season 5 premiere, we’ve got you covered. Our latest Cobra Kai video covers the events of all 40 previous episodes, not to mention the original Karate Kid movies. A lot of characters have switched alliances from Cobra Kai to Miyago-Do, so you probably need help remembering whose on whose side, and where everyone stands now, Watch our video below and get ready to strike first, strike hard with Season 5:

If you liked that video recap of Cobra Kai Seasons 1 through 4, check out more of our videos below, including our comparison of Cobra Kai and the Star Wars sequels, what the Star Wars sequel trailers would have looked like if they had come out in the ’80s, and the Top 5 most random movie spinoffs. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres on Netflix on September 9.

The Coolest Karate Kid Easter Eggs in Cobra Kai Season 4