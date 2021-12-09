We’ve waited all year to get the payoff to the massive cliffhanger at the end of Cobra Kai Season 3. Would Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) really put aside their differences and work together to defeat Cobra Kai? And would John Kreese (Martin Kove) really bringing back Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the mega-baddie from The Karate Kid Part III to help him fight back?

The answer to both of those questions seems to be: Hell yes. The first trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4 is here, and it shows Daniel and Johnny working together (if reluctantly), and it also features the return of Terry Silver, lured back into the Cobra Kai fold by Kreese to help him destroy their enemies once and for all. Watch it below:

Here is the season’s official synopsis:

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Cobra Kai: Season 4 premieres on Netflix on December 31. And while it looks like this season builds to yet another All-Valley Karate Tournament, things won’t end there. Netflix has already renewed the show for a fifth season.

