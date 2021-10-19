‘Cowboy Bebop’ Live Action Teaser Arrives Online

Netflix has released a teaser for Cowboy Bebop, a live-action series based on the late-’90s anime show of the same name. While the new preview clip doesn't reveal any actual footage from Cowboy Bebop, it does introduce us to Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) as well as the show’s distinct visual style.

Watch the teaser below, which follows the trio of space bounty hunters as they track down their target, fight an army of thugs, and even squeeze in time to grab some noodles:

Despite not featuring any specific scenes from the series, the Cowboy Bebop teaser does an excellent job at establishing the show's breakneck pacing and campy aesthetic. It’s reminiscent of Kill Bill and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, packed with jarring action sequences and short, quippy dialogue. All in all, it looks like a blast — not to mention, pretty faithful to the tone of the anime version.

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past,” reads Netflix's official plot synopsis. “As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

The full trailer for Cowboy Bebop will arrive next week, with the series hitting the platform on November 19. Meanwhile, the original anime will be available to stream on Netflix beginning October 21, so you can get up to speed before the remake arrives this fall.

The Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever According to the streaming service, these are the most popular series — based on their total view hours per title in their first 28 days of release on Netflix