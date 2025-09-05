‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Superman Rumor Gets More Fuel From David Corenswet

You ain’t slick, Superman! David Corenswet is fueling rampant fan rumors that the Man of Steel might make a cameo appearance in Peacemaker Season 2.

Fans have been speculating for weeks about a potential Superman appearance in Peacemaker, which began airing its second season on HBO Max on August 21.

On Friday morning (September 5), Corenswet shared a photo of him and Peacemaker star John Cena on set of the streaming series, with both actors in costume as their respective DC characters.

The photo sees Corenswet in his Superman suit, while a bloodied Cena poses for the camera in a floral button-up shirt.

The Superman star’s cryptic post, which was uploaded with no caption or context, received an even more cryptic response from the official DC Instagram account, who simply commented under the photo with a very telling pair of peeking eye emojis. We see you, DC!

READ MORE: Peacemaker Season 2: What Was Changed to Fit the New DCU

Now fans are wondering if this means Superman will fly in for an appearance in an upcoming episode of Peacemaker.

Corenswet’s photo is timestamped with July 23, 2024, which means the picture was taken about a week before Superman wrapped principal photography. That said, it’s possible the two DC Universe stars were simply filming their respective stories on the same day at the same studio, and made time to take a quick selfie together.

However, in August, during the rollout for Peacemaker Season 2, showrunner and DC Studios co-head James Gunn teased some “major twists and turns” to come in the forthcoming final three episodes of the show’s second season.

Gunn also recently confirmed that Season 2 “directly” sets up the upcoming and newly announced Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

He made the revelation while responding to a fan’s comment under his Instagram post calling Peacemaker Season 2 the “Man of Tomorrow prequel.”

Cena’s Peacemaker makes a quick but memorable cameo in 2025’s Superman, which was released on July 11. The violent vigilante briefly appears during a news segment during which he trash-talks the superhero. Within the next few weeks we’ll find out if Corenswet returns the favor.

New episodes of Peacemaker stream Thursdays at 9PM ET on HBO Max.

Get our free mobile app