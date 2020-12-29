‘Creed 3’ Will Be Directed By Michael B. Jordan

When last we saw Adonis Creed in Creed II, he’d won his rematch fight against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, the man who killed his father. So where does the Creed and/or Rocky saga go from there? Creed II made more money both domestically and overseas than the first Creed, all but guaranteeing a Creed III, whether or not Michael B. Jordan’s Donnie fights the son of Clubber Lang next.

The details of the story are still unknown, but Creed co-star Tessa Thompson confirmed to MTV News that Creed III is going to get made “later in the year,” and that the rumor that Jordan himself would direct it is in fact true. And she joked, after previously discussing Jordan’s recent coronation as People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020, that “it’s gonna be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director. I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.”

Creed III will be Jordan’s directorial debut, but he has become increasingly involved behind the scenes of his projects in recent years. He was an executive producer on Creed II and Fahrenheit 451, and he produced his recent drama Just Mercy as well as his upcoming Tom Clancy thriller Without Remorse. And the Rocky series obviously has a long history of actor/directors; Sylvester Stallone directed Rockys II, III, IV, and Balboa. Stallone is supposedly currently at work on a director’s cut of Rocky IV, although no release date for the project has been announced.

