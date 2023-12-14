This is pretty bad news. Pretty pretty pretty prettyyyyyyyy bad.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming to an end.

The news was made official by HBO today, when they announced the beloved comedy series would return for its 12 (and now final) season early in 2024. New episodes will premiere weekly from February to April, with the series farewell premiering on April 7.

The news is sad but not entirely shocking. Back in March, one of Curb’s producers posted a message on social media “Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a s—. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season” along with a behind-the-scenes photo.”

HBO didn’t confirm those comments were accurate, but they certainly were a pretty strong indication that this season would be the last.

HBO HBO loading...

READ MORE: Jerry Seinfeld Hints That More Seinfeld Might Happen

Here was star Larry David’s comment on the news.

As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.

Surely no one would have predicted Curb would last this long. Seinfeld only aired on NBC for nine seasons — and Larry David quit the show after the seventh year. Granted, Seinfeld had to churn out 20+ episodes every single year, while David has often taken his time returning to the show to make new shows, and typically only about 10 or so a season. Still, Curb Your Enthusiasm debuted on HBO in 2000! The comedy special it spun out off aired in 1999! It’s been on for almost a quarter of a century. Pretty much every other facet of the world, television, and comedy has changed in that time. Somehow, “Larry David” hung in there until now.

The final (sob) season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, February 4 at 10PM ET. The final season consists of ten episodes.

Get our free mobile app