A content company as big as Netflix probably doesn’t have one singular star. But if you had to pick one face of the service it really might be Millie Bobby Brown, who was the breakout star from Stranger Things and already has one film franchise on the service, the comic mysteries Enola Holmes.

Netflix has made two of those so far, and supposedly they are already developing a third for Brown. In the meantime, Brown has another big Netflix movie she’s headlining called Damsel. In this one, Brown plays a princess betrothed to a prince. She thinks she’s maybe getting one of them fairy tale endings we’ve all heard so much about. Nope! Turns out she’s really wanted as some sort of human sacrifice to a fairy tale monster. (I guess this is sort of a fairy tale ending for the monster; for Millie Bobby Brown, not so much.)

Of course, if she was eaten that wouldn’t make for much of a movie, so that is only the start of this Damsel’s adventure. You can watch the trailer for the film below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

In an interview, Brown described her character this way:

She’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved. She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no. Don’t wait for the prince.

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later), Damsel premieres on Netflix on March 8.

