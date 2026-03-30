If you have spent any time with young kids in the last couple years, you’ve surely heard of Danny Go!, the hugely popular YouTube channel with millions of subscribers and something like five billion views. (If you have spent any time with those young kids’ parents, they will tell you their children are personally responsible for about a billion of those views.)

Now Danny Go! is coming to Netflix, for those who find it too taxing to switch between apps on their smart television. Starting next month, Netflix will offer five episodes of the show on streaming.

Netflix says “the educational show, aimed at children ages 3 to 7, blends original songs, silly dance moves, and real-life exploration to let kids burn off some energy — while learning along the way with interactive games.”

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The series was created by star Daniel Coleman, his wife Mindy, and friends Michael Finster and Matthew Padgett. In addition to its online videos, Danny Go! has already done a successful live tour. (Again, ask literally any kid, they’ve probably been and can tell you all about it.) The show has also spawned a toy line, with a series of picture books launching this spring as well.

Netflix has increasingly looked to sign up established creators of children’s content who’ve built their own audiences on YouTube and other channels through viral word of mouth in recent years. They already offer episodes of popular online kids stars like Ms. Rachel and Mark Rober. And don’t even get me started on Blippi. Oh Blippi ... my kids were part of the first Blippi generation, and I gotta say: I do not miss those days one bit. Even the sight of a pair of orange glasses still sends a shiver down my spine.

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