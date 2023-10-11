Marvel got a ton of publicity when they announced back at Comic-Con 2022 that they were going to bring back the Daredevil and Kingpin of the recent Netflix Daredevil TV series, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, for a new show set firmly within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show’s title, Daredevil: Born Again, suggested a show based on an acclaimed Daredevil comic storyline written by Frank Miller.

The show went into production back in March, and then shooting was halted when the writers and actors’ strikes got underway. The writers strike is now resolved, and negotiations between the studios and SAG/AFTRA are continuing, and will hopefully conclude relatively soon, meaning Daredevil: Born Again could return to production relatively soon. Whenever that happens, though, it looks like the show could be a bit different than what was initially planned.

According to a new report in The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is now looking to “revamp” the series and has “quietly let go” of its original head writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman. They say that Marvel had shot “fewer than half of the series’ 18 episodes” before the strikes began.

THR claims that Marvel looked at the material that had been shot so far and felt it “wasn’t working,” adding...

Sources say that Corman and Ord crafted a legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix version, known for its action and violence. Cox didn’t even show up in costume until the fourth episode. Marvel, after greenlighting the concept, found itself needing to rethink the original intention of the show.

Given the fact that the simultaneous actors and writers strikes have given Marvel a lot of time to look at the footage they shot and contemplate what to do with it, perhaps this news is not as ominous as it sounds. Out of context, though, it’s enough to make someone who isn’t a Man Without Fear a little nervous about the state of the show.

Scrapping a huge chunk of a TV series and bringing in new writers to revamp the material in the middle of production is not usually a sign of a high-quality piece of entertainment. And this is happening after the last few Marvel shows, including She-Hulk and Secret Invasion, were met with very mixed reviews.

Marvel’s latest show, Season 2 of Loki, is currently streaming weekly on Disney+.

