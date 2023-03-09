Production Has Begun on ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Daredevil really has been born again.

Four and a half years after Netflix’s Daredevil TV series was seemingly left for dead, the show has been resurrected at Disney+. The new Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox, reprising his role as blind lawyer Matt Murdock (AKA crimefighting vigilante Daredevil), along with Vincent D’Onofrio as the Kingpin. As revealed earlier this week, Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as the Punisher on the show as well.

Daredevil was part of a deal between Netflix and Marvel for a whole mini Marvel Cinematic Universe of shows that eventually came to include Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. After Disney launched Disney+, the shows all ended, seemingly for good. But then Cox’s Matt Murdock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and last year’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And D’Onofrio was a surprise villain on the Disney+ Hawkeye series.

Not long after, Marvel announced they were developing a Daredevil: Born Again series that will run for a whopping 18 episodes — more than double the length of most Marvel Disney+ series. The new show was created by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, and based on the Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli comic-book storyline of the same name.

Earlier this week, crews were spotted filming scenes for Daredevil: Born Again in the New York City suburb of Yonkers:

In the original “Born Again” storyline from Daredevil comics, Kingpin systematically destroys Matt Murdock’s life after he discovers his secret identity as Daredevil. That leads to Murdock being disbarred and slowly going insane. After he hits rock bottom, Murdock rebuilds his life and gets his revenge against the Kingpin.

Daredevil: Born Again does not currently have an official release date, but it’s coming soon(ish) to Disney+.

