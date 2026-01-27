It’s not just Daredevil who’s born again on the new season of Daredevil: Born Again.

The show also features the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, the Marvel private eye character who had her own show on Netflix alongside Daredevil, and then appeared with him in Netflix’s The Defenders series. Ritter’s Jones, a detective and former superhero with powers of her own, hasn’t been seen since the end of her show in 2019.

Seven years later, she shows up in the trailer for Born Again Season 2 — which you can watch below.

In addition to Ritter and Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Born Again Season 2 also stars Vincent D’Onofrio as the Kingpin, plus Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. If you spotted Matthew Lillard in the trailer, he’s supposedly playing “the mysterious Mr. Charles.”

After a rocky start to its production in which the series’ original showrunners were let go after multiple episodes were filmed so it could be reshot and go in a different creative direction, Born Again Season 1 got some of Marvel’s stronger reviews of any of their TV series. A lot of that probably had to do with the returns of Cox and D���Onofrio, who are very good in their roles no matter what’s going on in the series around them.

Here is the series’ Season 2 synopsis:

In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 24.

