‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Every Easter Egg in the Season Finale

Wilson Fisk survived Bullseye’s assassination attempt — but pay close attention to the blood stain on his bright white shirt in the scenes that follow. It looks almost exactly like the blood on Muse’s shirt and on his artwork, linking these two key villain characters from this season on Daredevil: Born Again. It also symbolically shows just how dirty Fisk’s hands are, regardless of whatever he claims in public.

That’s one of the many Easter eggs, Marvel references, and little details you might have missed in the final episode of Daredevil: Born Again for 2025. In our latest Daredevil video, we’ll also talk about the Kingpin’s signature white suit, what his master plan has been over the course of the entire season, and the callback to Matt and Foggy’s time in law school. Watch our full Easter egg breakdown below:

