Daredevil: Born Again kicks off a new era for the Man Without Fear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the series is something of a sequel, picking up after the events of the Daredevil series that streamed on Netflix from 2015 to 2018, and stars both of its main characters: Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk.

If you missed the original Daredevil TV show, or you watched it and can’t remember it because there are dozens of these movies and shows to keep in your brain at this point, our latest Marvel video is here to help. It was get you up to speed on everything that happened on every season of Netflix’s Daredevil ˆ— all 45 hours! — in under 20 minutes. Want to know the status quo for Daredevil and Kingpin — and how they fit into the rest of the MCU (along with the world of Spider-Man and Hawkeye and Echo)? Check out our full recap below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video recapping the Netflix Daredevil show before Daredevil Born Again, check out more of our videos below, including one on how Captain America: Brave New World sets up Avengers: Doomsday, one on all the plot holes and unanswered questions in Brave New World (and how to explain them), and one on all of the Marvel Easter eggs in Captain America: Brave New World. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Daredevil: Born Again debuts on Disney+ on March 4.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app