The New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Trailer Hits a Bullseye

He’s been gone for a while but he’s back. Technically, multiple “he”s are back in the new Daredevil trailer. The series, the first and longest-running of Marvel’s Netflix universe, returns with new episodes later this month, and this trailer promises an intriguing season, with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin released from prison a “changed man” harboring a serious grudge against Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his costumed alter ego.

It sure looks like this trailer also introduces one of Daredevil’s most iconic comic-book adversaries: The deranged assassin Bullseye. At least that’s who I have to assume is the guy masquerading as Daredevil, wearing his costume, and throwing around his weapons with pinpoint accuracy. Who else could it be? I guess it could be Taskmaster, another Marvel character who can mimic superheroes’ abilities, but Bullseye makes a lot more sense for a Daredevil series. Frankly, it’s surprising Daredevil hasn’t introduced Bullseye sooner, given how central he is to the character’s mythos.