‘Day Shift’ Trailer: The John Wick Team Takes on Vampires

Longtime stuntman and stunt coordinator J.J. Perry has worked on many of your favorite action movies, including John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2, Django Unchained, and a couple dozen other movies. In recent years, he’s started to transition into working as a second unit director, contributing to projects ranging from Oldboy to The Dark Tower to F9. Now he’s getting his first shot at directing a movie of his own.

His Day Shift looks a bit like a mashup between Blade and something like Office Space. It’s got Jamie Foxx as a guy hunting vampires — but he’s not just doing it to rid the world of bloodsuckers, it’s his career. And like any job, hunting vampires apparently has all kinds of bureaucratic nonsense surrounding it. You know, you get into this business for the pleasure of stabbing undead creatures in the heart and then, at some point, it becomes a job. It’s just sad.

The film is coming to Netflix next month; here’s the trailer for the film, which also stars Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco. The action definitely looks a little bit John Wick-esque...

In addition to Perry, the film was co-written by Shay Hatten, who worked on the screenplays for Army of the Dead and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, and the movie was produced by Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick franchise since the beginning.

The plot seems pretty out there, but with a stunt coordinator in charge, that typically results in a movie with interesting action, if nothing else. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Day Shift premieres on Netflix on August 12.

