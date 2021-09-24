DC Comics Documentary Series Coming To HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a three-part documentary series on the history and legacy of DC Comics. Oscar-nominated director and producer Leslie Iwerks will helm the project, with fellow executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden on board as well. Iwerks will share directing duties with Mark Catalena.

According to WarnerMedia’s official statement, the series “takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium.” This of course includes the wealth of Warner Bros. movies and TV shows featuring Superman, Batman, and the rest of the Justice League, not to mention standalone villain movies such as Joker and Birds of Prey.

“DC has a rich legacy of over 80 years of iconic storytelling: from the introduction of the genre defining Super Hero Superman in 1938 to the amazing movies, TV shows, cartoons, games and comics which have been synonymous with superheroism for generations thereafter,” said Jim Lee, DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer. “We are so excited to dive into this history and bring fans along this amazing journey.”

The currently untitled docuseries from HBO Max is reminiscent of Marvel’s 616 and Marvel Studios: Assembled, both of which were produced exclusively for Disney+. Fans of DC will be able to engage with the DCEU in an in-depth way. “We hope to do these iconic heroes justice by joining forces with HBO Max as we dive deep into the DC Universe’s super powerful, rich history and create the definitive behind-the-scenes documentary,” stated Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

An estimated release date for the docuseries hasn’t been set yet, but we can hopefully expect for it to arrive sometime in 2022.

