Six DC Movies Will Appear at 2021’s DC FanDome

After the success of last year's online-only DC FanDome convention, DC Comics has announced that the virtual event will return this October. The global fan experience will feature breaking news, in-depth interviews, and first looks at upcoming projects including The Batman, The Flash, and Peacemaker, among others. Like last year's festivities, this year’s DC FanDome is completely free, and you can log on from anywhere.

Check out the launch trailer for the event below, which was shared on DC Comics’ official website:

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access,” reads DC Comics’ official statement. “This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

Warner Bros. Pictures will showcase six upcoming titles, including an exclusive new trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. We’ll also get a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek at The Flash, and behind the scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In addition, there will be new content from DC League of Super-Pets. On the TV front, there will be exclusive looks at Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and HBO Max’s Peacemaker.

Fans will be able to stream the event live by signing onto the DCFanDome website. The panels, sneak peeks, and news can also be accessed on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. There will also be a separate kid-friendly experience, DC Kids FanDome, available as well.

DC FanDome takes place on Saturday, October 16 at 10AM PT.