The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Peacemaker Season 2. Why anyone would want to read a finale breakdown for a TV show without spoilers, thus necessitating a spoiler warning, we will never know. Nonetheless, there it is.

Now that Peacemaker Season 2 is done, we’ve got a much better idea about where this show — and all of the DC Universe — is headed. The new DCU now has its own version of Checkmate, which is a huge group in the history of DC Comics. And we’ve also got some hints about Lex Luthor and his exo-suit, which is seemingly coming to live-action for the first time very soon. (Can’t wait to see that green and purple armor.)

In our latest DC video, we break down the big Peacemaker finale. We’ll show you all the Easter eggs you missed — like the minor characters from Peacemaker who popped up in small roles and the shoutout to Monty Python and the Holy Grail — and speculate about how this all directly leads into the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

Watch our new Peacemaker video below:

