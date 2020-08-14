DC FanDome Schedule Includes Panels on ‘The Batman’ and the Snyder Cut

Filling the void left in the summer by the lack of a San Diego Comic-Con (at least not an in-person one), DC Comics is launching a virtual con they’re calling “DC FanDome,” with all the stuff you expect from a great convention — panels, screenings, exclusive merch — all available virtually on the computer.

The DC FanDome website has just been updated with the full schedule of events, which includes panels in a variety of different “rooms” like the “Hall of Heroes,” which is the FanDome equivalent of the massive Hall H where San Diego Comic-Con holds its premiere panels. Just about every current or upcoming DC movie and television series has its own spotlight — including far-off projects like Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson as the DC villain, which has been talked about for years and never materialized.

Johnson will be on hand for the Black Adam panel on Saturday; you’ll also get a chance to watch the creators and stars of The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Obviously Zack Snyder will be there hyping his upcoming director’s cut of Justice League for HBO Max. On the TV side, there are panels dedicated to Doom Patrol, The Flash, and the upcoming Superman & Lois.

We’ve put together some of the highlights below; he full schedule for DC FanDome is here:

1:00 PM - Wonder Woman 1984 - Panel (Hall of Heroes)

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins join forces with Brazilian hosts Érico Borgo and Aline Diniz to celebrate the fans in a big way. They will answer questions from fans from all over the world, talk fan art and cosplay, and reveal an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming film — plus a few more surprises! 25 min

1:00 PM - The Flash - Panel (WatchVerse - Monarch)

Executive producer Eric Wallace joins cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight to discuss all things Flash with Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. Team Flash will break down both parts of season six and look ahead at what is to come with an exclusive trailer for season seven. Fans will also get a look at the exclusive black-and-white noir episode “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach,” which will be available on The Flash season six Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 25. 40 min

1:45 PM - Black Lightning - Panel (WatchVerse - Monarch)

Join Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar with actor/filmmaker Robert Townsend moderating as they pay homage to the ’90s. Whether it was hit television shows like Living Single and Family Matters, films such as Boomerang, House Party and Blade, the Chicago Bulls domination of the NBA, or rap artists breaking ground — the ’90s were lit! 35 min

Epix

2:30 PM - Pennyworth - Panel (WatchVerse - Monarch)

Join series stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon as they talk about this unique origin story of the famed butler behind Batman, Alfred Pennyworth. Join in for a fond look back at the show’s exciting first season and the inspiration behind its stunning and edgy 1960s London setting, plus a few unexpected secrets about the new season ahead! 20 min

3:00 PM - The Suicide Squad - Panel (Hall of Heroes)

What else would you expect from The Suicide Squad but the ultimate elimination game? First up, writer/director James Gunn takes on fan questions, then brings out Task Force X for a fast-paced, no-holds-barred Squad Showdown that tests every team member’s Squad knowledge — and survival skills! 30 min

3:00 PM - DC’s Legends of Tomorrow - Panel (WatchVerse - Monarch)

Unicorns, encores and aliens…oh my! The Legends have encountered a mess of creatures, villains and time periods over the course of the show, and you, the fans, have been on this wild ride right along with them. Join the cast and producers of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for a Q&A and, of course, lots of laughs! Be sure to tune in to get the inside scoop on favorite moments from past seasons and what they have in store for season six. Series stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian join executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree for a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. 35 min

DC Entertainment

4:15 PM - Doom Patrol - Panel (WatchVerse - Monarch)

From DC FanDome to FanDOOM! Join the “world’s strangest heroes” — the Doom Patrol — for a deep-dive discussion into the beloved and bizarre series. Panel will feature executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson, and series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk. 35 min

5:35 PM - Superman & Lois - Panel (WatchVerse - Kandor)

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman & Lois! Join DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee in a conversation with executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing and series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they discuss the history of Superman from the comics to the screen, what fans can expect from the upcoming series, and the significance of the characters in the world of today. Fans will be encouraged to follow along as Jim Lee shows the panelists how to draw the iconic Superman emblem and then share their own versions. Join the fun and Show Your Hope using #DCFanDome. 30 min

Warner Bros. Pictures

5:45 PM - The Snyder Cut of Justice League - Panel (Hall of Heroes)

Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film and the movement that made it happen. 25 min

6:00 PM - Black Adam - Panel (Hall of Heroes)

Star of the first-ever Black Adam feature film Dwayne Johnson sets the stage for the story and tone of the new movie with a fans-first Q&A...and a few surprises. 15 min

8:30 PM - The Batman - Panel (Hall of Heroes)

The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves joins host and self-professed fangirl Aisha Tyler for a discussion of the upcoming film...with a surprise (or two) for the fans! 30 min

DC FanDome is Saturday August 22.