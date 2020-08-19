DC Splits FanDome Convention Into Two Events

DC FanDome, DC Comics’ free virtual convention, is coming to a laptop near you August 22. The full schedule is available on the event’s website, and it’s shaping up to be quite the fan experience. It’s going to be so action-packed, in fact, that it can no longer fit into one day. Earlier today, Warner Bros. announced that DC FanDome will be split into two separate events — one this weekend, and one in mid-September. That’s double the panels, and double the prep-time on your two cosplays. That is, if you decide to get dressed at all.

Said Warner Bros. in an official statement: “In order to super-serve our fans and provide the best possible experience, DC FanDome has been expanded into two global events." The first is DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, which we were prepared for. The second is an on-demand experience called DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse on September 12, "where fans can create and curate their own adventure.” What exactly does that mean? Unlike this weekend’s DC FanDome, which will be live-streamed, Explore the Multiverse will allow viewers to pick and choose the content that most interests them.

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes will include panels on Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League for HBO Max. Panels that delve into more specific, fan-generated content will most likely be saved for the September panel. Admission is free, so long as you make sure to register on DC FanDome’s website. No cape required.