DC and Marvel Will Meet in Massive Crossover

The crossover comic book fans have been waiting for is finally happening (again).

During a presentation at the ComicsPRO retailer expo, the editors in chief of DC Comics and Marvel announced that they will be joining forces for a crossover that will be published later in 2025.

While not plot details or creators have been revealed as of yet, the crossover will supposedly consist of two separate issues: One called DC/Marvel and the other Marvel/DC.

This is the first time DC and Marvel had crossed into each other’s universes in recent years, but similar events have happened many times before. Superman and Spider-Man first interacted in 1976’s Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man by Gerry Conway and Ross Andru. In early 1981, Batman and the Hulk met in a special issue as well. In 1982, the two hottest properties among the two companies collided in a well-received one-off issue called The Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans.

In the 1990s, there was a slew of crossover comics from the two companies including Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire, Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances, Batman and Captain America, Batman and Spider-Man, and even Darkseid vs. Galactus: The Hunger.

In 1996, the two companies released a huge mini-series called DC Versus Marvel (or Marvel Versus DC, depending on which publisher released that particular issue), which saw characters from each fictional universe battle, with the outcomes determined in some cases by reader votes. (Spoiler alert: Readers voted for Wolverine to beat Lobo. Sorry Jason Momoa.)

The short-term result of the battles was a brief period where the two universes were combined into the “Amalgam Universe,” which featured new characters created by combining one Marvel and one DC hero or villain. (Super-Soldier was Superman mixed with Captain America; Amazon was Wonder Woman mixed with Storm, and so on.)

By the mid-2000s, relationships between the two companies had cooled considerably, and that put an end to the Marvel and DC crossovers for decades. But with the comic book industry not in the healthiest shape, both companies could use a boost — and a major meeting of the two will surely sell a lot of copies.

